WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co
said Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured
after a Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash
in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Japanese automaker said the faulty inflator was not
installed by a dealer but likely a salvaged part from a junk
yard. Honda said it has purchased more than 60,000 salvaged
Takata Corp air bag modules in an effort to prevent
similar incidents. The inflators are blamed on at least 16
deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide and have prompted a
worldwide recall of about 100 million inflators.
