#Auto Manufacturing
July 27, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 18 hours ago

Honda says Florida crash death could be linked to Takata inflator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that a Takata airbag inflator ruptured in a July 19 car crash in Florida in what could be the 19th death worldwide linked to a faulty Takata airbag recalled as part of the largest automotive safety campaign in history.

The Japanese automaker said the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was killed in Holiday, Florida, after the inflator ruptured. An official cause of death has not been announced. Last week, authorizes in Australia said the death of a Sydney man earlier this month may be linked to a faulty Takata airbag inflator. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

