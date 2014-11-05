DETROIT Nov 5 :
* US safety regulators issue a second special order directing
Honda Motor Co
Ltd to produce additional documents and answer
questions under oath
relevant to ongoing probe of defective air bags made by
Takata Corp
* US safety regulators at National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration set
December 15 deadline for Honda to reply
* NHTSA request for information is related to the ongoing air
bag probe,
whereas one issued on Monday was primarily related to Honda's
early warning
reporting
* NHTSA says today's special order for Honda "complements"
special order issued
to Takata last week
* NHTSA seeks all internal Honda communications related to
Takata air bag
inflators, as well any field reports, warranty claims and
pre-suit legal
claims, incidents, lawsuits related to the issue
* NHTSA asks Honda whether it sent any employees to visit
Takata plants in
United States or Mexico starting in 2000