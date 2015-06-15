(Adds models involved in second paragraph)
DETROIT, June 15 Honda Motor Co Ltd on
Monday said it will recall 1.39 million Accord and Civic model
sedans with potentially faulty front passenger-side air bags
made by Japan's Takata Corp.
This will bring to about 2.3 million the number of Accord
and Civic sedans with Takata's front passenger-side air bags
that have been recalled, the automaker said.
Models affected by the Monday announcement include 2001 to
2005 Civic sedans and 2003 to 2007 Accord sedans sold in the
United States.
The Accord and Civic model sedans in this latest recall have
already been recalled previously for front driver-side air bags,
a Honda spokesman said.
The total number of Honda vehicles recalled, however, did
not increase from about 6.3 million as a result of Monday's
announcement.
The recall for front driver-side air bags had previously
been expanded beyond a regional recall involving states with
high humidity. On Monday, the passenger-side air bag recall was
expanded to a national scope, Honda said.
As of last week, Honda had replaced 1.99 million inflators
in its recalled vehicles. The total number of vehicles in which
these inflators were installed was not immediately available.
Some Takata air bags have opened with too much force,
sending shrapnel into the vehicle. U.S. safety officials, as
well as Takata officials, have said that exposure to humidity
over time has been a factor in the erroneous air bag
deployments.
Seven people have been killed in Honda cars with Takata air
bags, six of them in the United States.
The crash in the most recently reported death, of a
22-year-old woman in Louisiana, occurred two days before a
recall notice arrived in the mail from Honda, according to
Kenneth St. Pé, the attorney for the woman's family.
Honda said its dealers have been replacing air bag inflators
at a rate of 50,000 per week and that the pace will accelerate.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert; Editing by Chris
Reese, G Crosse and Steve Orlofsky)