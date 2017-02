TOKYO Oct 27 Honda Motor Co has postponed the launch of a new model of its Life minicar due to difficulties in obtaining parts made in flood-hit Thailand, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Japan's No.3 automaker said, however, that it was on track to proceed with the launch of a separate series of new minicars due to start in December.

Japanese carmakers have been hit by severe flooding of facilities in Thailand.

Honda said it halted car production in Malaysia on Tuesday due to disruption of component supplies from Thailand. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)