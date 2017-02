TOKYO Oct 31 Honda Motor Co's said on Monday that car production in Thailand could be difficult in the second-half of the automaker's business year that ends in March 2012, following severe floods in the Southeast Asian country.

The Japanese automaker also expects car production in Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan to be disrupted since it uses Thai parts in those countries, Chief Financial Officer Fumihiko Ike told a news conference.

