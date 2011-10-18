BANGKOK Oct 18 Japan's Honda Motor Co
said on Tuesday it expected to resume operations at its
flood-hit plant at Thailand's Rojana industrial estate a month
after flood-waters are drained from the complex, which was
forced to shut on Oct. 6.
The floods are likely to cause Thailand's auto sector, the
biggest in Southeast Asia, to miss its output target of 1.8
million units this year, Hiroshi Kobayashi, president and chief
executive of Asian Honda Motor Co Ltd, told reporters after
meeting with Thailand's Industry Minister to discuss the floods.
But Honda remains confident about its investments in
Thailand, Kobayashi added.
The carmaker has said it would extend a production halt at
its Thai auto factory until Oct. 21.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)