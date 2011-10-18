BANGKOK Oct 18 Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it expected to resume operations at its flood-hit plant at Thailand's Rojana industrial estate a month after flood-waters are drained from the complex, which was forced to shut on Oct. 6.

The floods are likely to cause Thailand's auto sector, the biggest in Southeast Asia, to miss its output target of 1.8 million units this year, Hiroshi Kobayashi, president and chief executive of Asian Honda Motor Co Ltd, told reporters after meeting with Thailand's Industry Minister to discuss the floods.

But Honda remains confident about its investments in Thailand, Kobayashi added.

The carmaker has said it would extend a production halt at its Thai auto factory until Oct. 21. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)