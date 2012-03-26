TOKYO, March 26 Honda Motor Co said it had resumed car production in Thailand on Monday after a near six-month suspension since unprecedented floods inundated its factory in Ayutthaya in early October.

The restart is in line with plans projected in late January, when Japan's No.3 automaker said production in Thailand would be running at full speed from April, when other affected Asian production would also return to normal.

Honda had said then that disruptions from the Thai floods would cost it production of 260,000 vehicles globally in the business year ending this month.

Honda was hit the worst by the disaster, with the only car factory to be flooded. Rivals such as Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co normalised production by the end of 2011 as they found alternative sources for parts outside the disrupted supply chain. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)