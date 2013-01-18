* 748,000 Pilots, Odysseys in U.S.; 29,000 in Canada

* Problem with deployment of driver's side airbags

* No injuries linked to default reported

* Pilot model years 2009-13; Odyssey model years 2011-13

DETROIT, Jan 18 Honda Motor Co said it is recalling 777,000 late-model Pilot and Odyssey vehicles in the United States and Canada due to a problem with the deployment of driver's side airbags, American Honda said on Friday.

No crashes or injuries have been reported in relation to the issue, Honda said.

Honda said some driver's side airbags were may have been installed without some of the rivets that secure the airbag's plastic cover. If the rivets are missing, the airbag may not deploy properly, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, Honda said.

Honda recalled 748,000 Pilots and Odysseys in the United States and another 29,000 in Canada.

The Pilot crossover vehicles recalled are from model years 2009 to 2013 and Odyssey minivans from model years 2011 to 2013.

Honda said it will mail out notifications to Pilot and Odyssey owners in mid-February.

Owners will be asked to bring their vehicles into dealerships for inspection and replacement of the driver's side airbag if necessary.