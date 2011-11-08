* Still expects to make adjustments in output for next
Nov 8 Honda Motor Co said production at
its plants in Canada and the United States would face further
disruption over the next few weeks due to a shortage of parts
from flood-hit Thai suppliers.
Honda, which withdrew its annual earnings forecast late last
month citing uncertainty in currency markets and the Thai
floods, said it expects to make adjustments in output at all of
its six plants in North America.
Thailand's worst floods in 50 years have affected hundreds
of manufacturers. About one-tenth, or 35 of Honda's tier-one
suppliers for cars in Thailand, have been flooded, causing
production disruptions across Southeast Asia, Japan and the
United States.
Late last month, Japan's third-biggest automaker had said
its North American production would be half of its original plan
from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10.
In a statement on Tuesday, Honda said some plants would
produce at rates above the previously announced levels through
Nov. 25 in Canada and through Nov. 23 in the United States.
However, Honda said it had made significant progress in
finding alternative manufacturing facilities and new suppliers
for parts.
The company, known for its popular Civic and Accord models,
said the 2012 Honda CR-V crossover will be launched before the
end of this year. It had earlier said the sale date may be
delayed by several weeks.
Earlier in the day, Toyota Motor Corp , the world's
biggest automaker, withdrew its annual profit guidance as Thai
floods threaten output.
Once the world's most envied and profitable automaker,
Toyota has lost its shine against domestic rival Nissan
, which a Toyota executive said may have proven more
adept at dealing with both the earthquake and the floods
affecting both companies this year.
