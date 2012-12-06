Dec 6 Honda Canada Finance Inc. on Thursday sold C$400 million ($404 million) of five-year senior unsecured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue is a private placement.

The 2.275 percent notes, due Dec. 11, 2017, were priced at par to yield 102.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.