Aug 27 Honda Canada Finance Inc on
Tuesday sold C$550 million ($524 million) of floating-rate notes
in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale was a private placement.
The issue included C$300 million ($286 million) of
floating-rate notes due Dec. 3, 2015. The notes, which were
priced at par, have a coupon rate of 42 basis points over the
three-month Canadian Dealer Offered rate or CDOR.
Honda Canada Finance also sold C$250 million ($238
million)floating-rate notes due Dec. 3, 2018, which were priced
at par with coupon rate of 65 basis points over the three-month
CDOR.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada were the lead managers of the
sale.