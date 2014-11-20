BRIEF-National Health Investors buys 5 facilities for $61.8 mln
* National Health Investors Inc - purchases 5 memory care communities in texas and illinois for $61.8 million
DETROIT Nov 20 Honda Motor Co Ltd : * Honda motor co N. American VP Rick Schostek in perpared testimony
for senate hearing says company is continuing to work with Takata to increase
availability of parts to repair air bags * Exec says Takata advised it a Honda model involved in 2004 air bag rupture
incident had 'distinctly different characteristics compared to ruptures that
led to the first recall' * Exec to tell Senate panel consumer safety could be improved if U.S. states
declined to grant vehicle registrations unless a recalled model is repaired,
if parts are available * Exec to tell Senate panel company expresses "our deepest and heartfelt
sympathies" to victims and their families affected by the problem with
ruptured air bag inflators * Exec to tell Senate panel that company offers "sincere apologies to the
families of those who have died," injured or otherwise inconvenienced by
problems with Takata air bags in Honda vehicles
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist with strategic plan
NAIROBI/SAO PAULO, March 20 Angola's authorities have ignored the admission by a Brazilian firm that it paid $50 million in bribes to secure contracts in the country, activists say, despite demands from watchdogs that it join international investigations into the corruption.