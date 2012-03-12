March 13 Honda Motor Co plans to
build a factory in Indonesia to boost its motorcycle production
capacity by a fourth by autumn 2013, the Nikkei reported.
The move will enable the company to churn out up to 5.3
million units a year in the world's third-largest motorcycle
market, where it controls a majority share, the business daily
said.
The new factory -- a joint venture with local automaker PT
Astra International Tbk -- will cost almost 30 billion
yen ($364.87 million), and will assemble the popular 125cc
automatic transmission scooters, the daily reported.
Honda, which manufactured 15 million motorcycles around the
world last year, aims to lift output to 20 million units in
fiscal 2013 through increased production in Indonesia, India and
elsewhere, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 82.2200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)