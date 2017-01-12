US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, announced initial price thoughts on Thursday of mid-to-high 6% on a 2027 US dollar bond, according to a lead on the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are acting as leads on the deal, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.