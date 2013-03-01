BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, the lead managers said on Friday.
Investor meetings will begin in London on March 4, then move to New York on March 5, Boston on March 6, and end in Los Angeles on March 7.
A 144A/Reg S transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.