TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall as Q4 GDP disappoints
By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with benchmark yields slipping below 2.50 percent, as data showing a sharper-than-forecast slowing in economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt. The selling in bonds was tempered by relatively solid readings on consumer spending and business investments, supporting the view the economic expansion remained on track. "The headline figure was softer-than-expected, but