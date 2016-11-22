TEGUCIGALPA Nov 22 Honduras plans to issue up to $850 million worth of bonds in international markets to relieve pressure on the finances of the state electricty company known as ENEE, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"We're going to monitor the external market to see when is the right moment to place up to $850 million which will enable (ENEE) to pay its bank creditors and energy providors," Finance Minister Wilfredo Cerrato said in Tegucigalpa.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia)