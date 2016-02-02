(Adds detail on prices)

TEGUCIGALPA Feb 1 Coffee exports from Honduras rose 1.9 percent in January compared to the same month last year, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Monday, despite a new report of smuggling large quantities of beans to both Guatemala and Mexico.

Coffee shipments from Honduras, Central America's biggest producer, totaled 535,628 60-kg bags in January.

That compared with 525,670 bags in the year-earlier period.

The country's coffee exporters association, ADECAFEH, estimated on Monday that some 345,000 bags during the current 2015/2016 harvesting season have already been illegally smuggled to Guatemala and for the first time, Mexico.

ADECAFEH head Miguel Pon said that Guatemalan buyers have come into Honduras and purchased local beans, paying between 10 to 15 percent higher than the prevailing price in the domestic market.

He said that if the trend continues through the end of the season, the smuggled beans could total nearly 767,000 bags and cost the poor Central American nation $120 million in dollar-denominated export revenue.

"The (smuggled) coffee is going to Guatemala and Mexico where it's being consumed internally as well as exported due to falling production in both countries," said Pon.

He added that Honduran coffee output continues to rise.

During the first four months of the current 2015/2016 season, Honduras shipped 958,678 bags, up 2.1 percent compared with the same four-month period during the previous 2014/2015 season.

Honduras expects to export about 5.52 million bags during the 2015/2016 harvest, which would mark a 10 percent increase compared to shipments during the previous cycle.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)