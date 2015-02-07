TEGUCIGALPA Feb 7 The central bank of Honduras
will lower its benchmark interest rate on Monday to 6.75
percent, the first cut in nearly three years, in a move aimed at
accelerating economic growth, the bank's president said on
Saturday.
The 25 basis point rate cut will be the first since May
2012, and comes at a time when monthly inflation fell for the
first time since late 2008.
"This decision is largely due to both internal and external
conditions that encourage us to allow a gradual reduction of the
benchmark interest rate so that the country's economy is
reactivated," said Marlon Tabora, the central bank's president.
The economy of the Central American country grew by 3.1
percent last year, and is expected to expand between 2.5 and 3.5
percent in 2015.
The central bank said January inflation fell 0.39 percent
due mostly to falling fuel prices, the first drop in average
prices since November 2008 when inflation fell by 0.2 percent.
The bank added that it expects the government's fiscal
deficit to fall by 3.4 percent in 2015.
Last year, the deficit reached 4.9 percent of gross domestic
product.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Alexander Smith)