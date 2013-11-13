By Gustavo Palencia
| TEGUCIGALPA
TEGUCIGALPA Nov 12 Honduras' ruling party
presidential candidate Juan Hernandez said on Tuesday he hoped
to strike a financing deal with the IMF within six months if he
were to win this month's election and would also seek to
refinance the country's heavy debt burden.
Hernandez, the National Party candidate who is vying to
succeed outgoing President Porfirio Lobo, has risen in recent
polls, overtaking Liberty and Refoundation candidate Xiomara
Castro, the wife of ousted former leader Manuel Zelaya.
The tight race, however, is far from certain with few
experts willing to call the result. Polls have the two
contenders in a statistical tie.
The next president will face the tough task of trying to
tame drug violence that has given Honduras the world's highest
murder rate as well as controlling a mounting debt crisis.
"I don't see why we couldn't reach a deal with the
(International Monetary) Fund in less than six months,"
Hernandez said on Tuesday in a meeting with reporters. He said
there were some issues on which he disagreed with the IMF, but
declined to elaborate.
Castro's team has signaled she will seek IMF assistance to
help tackle a bloated fiscal deficit, which will likely end the
year at 7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The
International Monetary Fund expects public debt will reach
nearly 40 percent of GDP by the end of 2013.
Roldan Duarte, head of the Honduran College of Economists,
said the IMF would probably make the lowering of public
salaries, a devalued currency, tax reform and privatization of
loss-making state utilities conditions of any deal.
In 2010, the IMF agreed to provide some $200 million in
financial support to the Central American country to help it
strengthen its public finances and stabilize its economy.
The agreement expired in March 2012 and Lobo's government
has failed to reach a new agreement with the IMF after falling
short of consolidation targets.
"We are following developments closely and look forward to
continuing our cooperation with the Honduran authorities after
the November 24 general elections," the Washington-based IMF
said in a statement.
The budgetary crisis has sparked strikes and protests by
public sector officials like doctors, nurses and police in
Honduras, one of the poorest countries in the Americas.
"We need to find a way to refinance our internal debt;
there's no other way out," Hernandez said when asked how he
sought to control debt levels. "We're not thinking of raising
taxes - there are other ways we can improve the country's fiscal
situation and not hurt the economy more."
He pointed to a proposed mining royalty scheme, a cutback on
tax exemptions and a restructuring of the tax office as ways the
deficit could be trimmed without raising taxes.
Aside from the economy, the election campaign has been
dominated by debate over how to tackle the drug gang violence.
Hernandez advocates using a newly-formed militarized police
force alongside the army to combat gangs, while Castro wants to
create a community police force and limit the army to guarding
Honduras' borders.
Mexican cartels have moved into Honduras, using it as a
staging point for moving large quantities of South American
cocaine to the United States.
Lobo is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.