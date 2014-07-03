TEGUCIGALPA, July 2 At least eleven miners are trapped underground in a small gold mine in the south of Honduras after a landslide blocked the entrance to the site, the head of the local firefighting body said on Wednesday.

A rescue operation is underway at the mine in San Juan Arriba, 110 km (68 miles) south of the capital Tegucigalpa. The official said the mine is up to 80 metres (262 feet) deep.

"We have a team of firefighters in the zone and they have entered into a part of the mine and can hear noises from the miners," Siriaco Diaz, head of the firefighting body in the nearby city of Choluteca, said.

"The situation is difficult and we are studying our options," he added. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)