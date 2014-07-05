(Adds details on Chilean rescue workers)
By Jorge Cabrera
SAN JUAN ARRIBA, Honduras, July 4 Rescuers freed
three miners on Friday who had been trapped by a landslide at an
illegal gold mine in southern Honduras, but eight more remained
unaccounted for as the search moved into its second day.
The workers were trapped when the entrance to the mine in
San Juan Arriba collapsed on Wednesday. Officials said the mine,
70 miles (110 km) south of the Central American nation's capital
Tegucigalpa, had been ordered to close a few months ago because
it was unsafe.
"We've rescued three of the miners, thank God, and we're
going to keep looking for the other eight," Moises Alvarado, a
senior emergency services official, told reporters.
The three miners were whisked away in ambulances. Oscar
Cruz, a spokesman for El Salvador's Green Cross, which came to
help with the search effort, said the men were dehydrated and
one had a broken right leg.
Chile's foreign ministry said that a team of specialists
would arrive on Saturday to aid in the rescue efforts. In 2010,
33 Chilean miners were rescued after being trapped for 69 days
underground.
Hopes of a major breakthrough had surged on Wednesday night
when Honduran President Juan Hernandez sent a tweet from the
scene, saying that eight of the miners had been freed. However,
shortly afterwards he deleted the tweet and apologized for
reporting false news.
The collapse occurred in a drought-stricken region of
Honduras that had been a gold mining center for Spanish
colonists. The rise in gold prices in recent years had spurred
dozens of small mines to open in the area.
