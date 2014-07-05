By Jorge Cabrera
| SAN JUAN ARRIBA, Honduras, July 5
SAN JUAN ARRIBA, Honduras, July 5 Rescuers said
there was little hope that eight miners trapped underground in
an illegal Honduran gold mine would be found alive, after rescue
efforts were suspended on Saturday due to the risk of new
landslides.
Rescue workers said they had smelled foul odours coming from
the mine during an operation on Friday to free three of the 11
workers trapped by a landslide at the mine in San Juan Arriba on
Wednesday.
There have been no signs of life from the eight still
missing and their location in the mine, a labyrinth of vertical
and horizontal tunnels, is unknown.
"More than 60 hours have passed now and its difficult to
think that they are alive," rescue spokesman Oscar Triminio told
Reuters.
Rescue operations have been suspended since Friday night due
to the risk of new landslides inside the mine trapping rescue
workers, Trimonio said.
He added that a decision was still being taken on whether to
continue efforts or bring in heavy machinery, which would only
be used if there was no hope of finding workers alive.
"There are very strong smells of decomposing substances, but
we cannot say yet whether it is the bodies," Triminio said.
Teams from Guatemala and El Salvador are helping with the
Honduran rescue efforts.
The mine is in a mountainous area in southern Honduras where
a vast network of underground tunnels make up more than 50
mines. Small-scale gold extraction has been revived in the area
in recent years due to higher gold prices.
"I pray to God that they get him out to me ... so that I can
bury him in a dignified way," Rosa Carcamo, whose 17-year-old
nephew Yovany Carcamo was one of the eight still trapped, told
local media.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa; Writing by
Christine Murray; Editing by Stephen Powell)