TEGUCIGALPA Dec 11 Marking the first time oil exploration might take place in Honduras, British energy firm BG Group Plc has requested a permit to explore an extensive offshore area along the country's Atlantic coast, a top government official said on Tuesday.

BG Group will search for oil and gas in a 13,500-square-mile (35,000 square-km) block pending final approval by Honduran President Porfirio Lobo and the Central American country's legislature, said presidential adviser Roberto Herrera.

"We are confident that gas and oil will be found in this region of Honduras, and that will allow us to improve development and well-being in the country," Herrera said.

He added that BG Group's operations could begin as soon as the first quarter of 2013.

Potential oil or gas reserves in the area, as well as total investment planned by BG Group, were not disclosed.