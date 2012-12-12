TEGUCIGALPA Dec 11 Marking the first time oil
exploration might take place in Honduras, British energy firm BG
Group Plc has requested a permit to explore an extensive
offshore area along the country's Atlantic coast, a top
government official said on Tuesday.
BG Group will search for oil and gas in a
13,500-square-mile (35,000 square-km) block pending final
approval by Honduran President Porfirio Lobo and the Central
American country's legislature, said presidential adviser
Roberto Herrera.
"We are confident that gas and oil will be found in this
region of Honduras, and that will allow us to improve
development and well-being in the country," Herrera said.
He added that BG Group's operations could begin as soon as
the first quarter of 2013.
Potential oil or gas reserves in the area, as well as total
investment planned by BG Group, were not disclosed.