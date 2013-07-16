TEGUCIGALPA, July 16 British energy company BG
Group Plc said on Tuesday it will begin exploring for oil
and gas in Honduras this year with a planned investment of at
least $22 million spread over 4 years, an official with the
company told Reuters on Tuesday.
In May, the Honduran government approved the contract with
BG Group to explore and eventually exploit a 35,000-square
kilometer (13,500-square mile) tract off the country's Caribbean
coast, near the border with Nicaragua.
"We are ready to begin," said Andrew Hepburn, a government
affairs manager with BG Group, adding that the company awaits
final licenses from the Honduran environment ministry.
Approval of the licenses is expected.
The contract, which could extend beyond 20 years, is the
first of its kind for the Central American nation, where no
commercial-scale oil and gas deposits have ever been discovered.