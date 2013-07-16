TEGUCIGALPA, July 16 British energy company BG Group Plc said on Tuesday it will begin exploring for oil and gas in Honduras this year with a planned investment of at least $22 million spread over 4 years, an official with the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, the Honduran government approved the contract with BG Group to explore and eventually exploit a 35,000-square kilometer (13,500-square mile) tract off the country's Caribbean coast, near the border with Nicaragua.

"We are ready to begin," said Andrew Hepburn, a government affairs manager with BG Group, adding that the company awaits final licenses from the Honduran environment ministry.

Approval of the licenses is expected.

The contract, which could extend beyond 20 years, is the first of its kind for the Central American nation, where no commercial-scale oil and gas deposits have ever been discovered.