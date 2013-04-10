TEGUCIGALPA, April 9 The Honduran government gave preliminary approval to a 10-year oil and gas contract with BG Group Tuesday, the country's natural resources and environment minister Rigoberto Cuellar said.

The exploration and production contract covers a 35,000-square kilometer (13,500-square mile) tract off the country's Caribbean coast, near the border with Nicaragua, but must still be approved by the Central American country's Congress and attorney general.

No investment figures or potential reserves for the project were disclosed.

If given final approval, the contract would be the first of its kind for Honduras, where no commercial-scale oil and gas deposits have ever been discovered.