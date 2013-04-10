TEGUCIGALPA, April 9 The Honduran government
gave preliminary approval to a 10-year oil and gas contract with
BG Group Tuesday, the country's natural resources and
environment minister Rigoberto Cuellar said.
The exploration and production contract covers a
35,000-square kilometer (13,500-square mile) tract off the
country's Caribbean coast, near the border with Nicaragua, but
must still be approved by the Central American country's
Congress and attorney general.
No investment figures or potential reserves for the project
were disclosed.
If given final approval, the contract would be the first of
its kind for Honduras, where no commercial-scale oil and gas
deposits have ever been discovered.