LONDON, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Honduras
promised on Thursday to turn a new page in human rights -
protecting everyone from indigenous activists to gay rights
campaigners - in a declaration of intent backed with the
creation of the country's first dedicated rights minister.
Rights watchdogs consider Honduras one of the most hostile
and dangerous countries for human rights defenders, saying
violence and impunity for abuses are the norm.
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced the new
office during a speech in May for Honduran journalists.
When asked by the Thomson Reuters Foundation for follow-up,
senior government official Jorge Ramon Hernandez Alcerro said:
"Our work in the area is entering a new phase."
The new Honduran human rights minister will take a seat in
the cabinet and will be responsible for new funding aimed at
strengthening government protection of rights activists, said
Alcerro, secretary general of government coordination.
Honduras has been the subject of international scrutiny
since the murder of activist Berta Caceres, a winner of the
prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize, in March 2016 over her
opposition to a $50 million hydroelectric dam project.
The Central American nation is the deadliest in the world
for communities fighting to protect lands against development,
with about 120 activists killed since 2010, according to
British-based watchdog Global Witness.
Rights organisations this week criticised the government's
support for the U.S.-led Alliance for Prosperity, an initiative
to stem U.S. immigration by funding infrastructure megaprojects
and crackdowns on gangs in Central America.
Civil society organisations fear the programme will result
in an erosion of land and workers rights to encourage
investment. But Acerro countered their concerns, saying it will
create new opportunities to bolster human rights.
"One of our principal priorities under the Alliance for
Prosperity has in fact been the strengthening of human rights
protections and of the institutional frameworks that support
these," Alcerro said.
The government has been working with the European Union, the
U.S. Agency for International Development, and rights charity
Freedom House to develop policies that protect human rights and
their advocates, he said.
"This encompasses not only indigenous rights defenders, but
also LGBT, political activists, journalists, and all Hondurans
that work to promote and protect human rights," he added.
A spokesman for the U.S. State Department said U.S. funding
across Central America for the alliance, including $750 million
pledged by the previous administration, will contribute to human
rights training for the army and police, and to upholding the
rule of law.
Alcerro said that Honduras cannot directly control how U.S.
agencies spend aid and investment but pledged that the regime
would urge the U.S. government to align its spending with
Honduran policy priorities, including rights.
U.S. and Honduran rights organisations, including the
religious charities Sisters of Mercy and the Jesuit Migrant
Service for Central America (JSMCA), have criticised continued
U.S. support for the regime of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
Hernandez came to power after a military coup in 2009
overthrew the government of President Manuel Zelaya.
His government plans to improve the country's infrastructure
and communications, mostly through concessions to private
industry, which have resulted in displacement of indigenous
communities and small scale farmers, Sisters of Mercy said.
"With regards to indigenous land rights, the Hernandez
administration has already made unprecedented actions to ensure
many indigenous groups hold communal land titles in accordance
to their own customs," said Alcerro.
"Last year, the government granted indigenous groups
communal land titles covering 1.1 million hectares - 8 percent
of the national territory," he added.
