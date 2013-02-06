By Scott Malone
BOSTON Feb 6 The United States might be better
off allowing the across-the-board spending cuts of the sequester
to take effect as a first step in cutting its debt, even if
doing so slows the economy, Honeywell International Inc
Chief Executive Dave Cote said on Wednesday.
The cuts would reduce the U.S. federal budget by about $85
billion per year and curtail spending on defense systems,
including some made by Honeywell. But the head of the
diversified U.S. manufacturer, who also been outspoken on the
need for the United States to cut its debt burden, said the
trade-off may be necessary.
"We need the reduction," Cote said. "You could argue that
the reduction would make more sense if we did it thoughtfully
and spent a lot of time on it. I'm not sure that's a real
option, though. The options seem to be let it happen or take it
away."
Cote remains a leading voice in the corporate "Fix the Debt"
group, which spent months last year lobbying the Democratic
White House and Republican lawmakers to reach a deal to reduce
the national debt and avoid a year-end "fiscal cliff." of
spending cuts and tax increases.
Having seen that deadline quickly replaced by the March 1
sequester deadline, Cote said that allowing the cuts previously
agreed to take place may be the most practical way to start
trimming the debt.
"While there could be some economic impact, to me it looks
like $100 billion on a $3.5 trillion government spend," Cote
told reporters after addressing the Boston College Chief
Executives' Club.
"So, yeah, there's some impact but at some point we have to
start working to get our debt under control and if this is the
only rational step they could seem to take to do it, then they
ought to do it."
Worries about the fiscal cliff standoff hit confidence and
corporate spending in the final weeks of 2012, contributing to
an unexpected 0.1 percent decline in U.S. gross domestic product
in the fourth quarter.
The Fix the Debt group had aimed to prevent a year-end
standoff on the budget and instead to convince policymakers to
reach a long-term deal to start reducing the nation's debt. It
fell short of those goals, though Cote said he believed results
would have been worse without the efforts of the more than 100
U.S. CEOs, including the heads Nasdaq OMX Group Inc,
Boeing Co and Cisco Systems Inc.
Cote did not say whether he was speaking for the group or
expressing an individual opinion.
"Given where this was going, there was a good chance we were
going off the fiscal cliff, which would have been a huge
economic problem," he said.