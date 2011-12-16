* Involves global refrigerant for car air conditioners

* Regulators say complaint prompted investigation

* France's Arkema said it complained to the EU in April (Adds Arkema comments)

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 EU regulators are probing whether agreements between U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. and U.S. chemicals company DuPont on a new global refrigerant for car air conditioners may be anti-competitive.

The European Commission said the investigation was prompted by complaints, but did not say who had made the complaints.

"The Commission will investigate whether joint development, licensing and production arrangements entered into between the two companies in relation to these refrigerants restrict competition on the markets," the EU executive, which acts as competition regulator in the bloc, said in a statement.

"The Commission is also examining whether Honeywell engaged in deceptive conduct during the evaluation of (the new refrigerant) 1234yf between 2007 and 2009," it said.

It said complainants accused the company of not disclosing its patents and patent applications while assessing the refrigerant and then failed to grant licenses on fair and reasonable terms.

The new refrigerant is intended to replace an existing product which does not comply with new EU environmental rules on global warming.

French specialty chemicals group Arkema said in a statement that it complained to the EU regulator in April.

"Arkema will continue to fully collaborate to the investigation which purpose of which is to clarify the legal environement related to Honeywell & Dupont`s patents," it said.

Honeywell said its actions comply with the law.

"Honeywell is confident that our practices are consistent with the law and that the Commission will conclude that we acted in full compliance with European Union competition rules," said Honeywell spokesman Peter Dalpe.

DuPont said it will cooperate with the investigation, and is confident it will "conclude that actions taken by DuPont complied with applicable laws."

Honeywell makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to control systems for large buildings.

DuPont makes chemicals, genetically modified seeds and several niche products, including Kevlar bulletproof fabric. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Scott Malone and Ernest Scheyder in New York, James Regan in Paris. Editing by Rex Merrifield, Dave Zimmerman and Jane Merriman)