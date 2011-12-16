* Involves global refrigerant for car air conditioners
* Regulators say complaint prompted investigation
* France's Arkema said it complained to the EU in April
(Adds Arkema comments)
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 EU regulators are probing
whether agreements between U.S. conglomerate Honeywell
International Inc. and U.S. chemicals company DuPont
on a new global refrigerant for car air conditioners may
be anti-competitive.
The European Commission said the investigation was prompted
by complaints, but did not say who had made the complaints.
"The Commission will investigate whether joint development,
licensing and production arrangements entered into between the
two companies in relation to these refrigerants restrict
competition on the markets," the EU executive, which acts as
competition regulator in the bloc, said in a statement.
"The Commission is also examining whether Honeywell engaged
in deceptive conduct during the evaluation of (the new
refrigerant) 1234yf between 2007 and 2009," it said.
It said complainants accused the company of not disclosing
its patents and patent applications while assessing the
refrigerant and then failed to grant licenses on fair and
reasonable terms.
The new refrigerant is intended to replace an existing
product which does not comply with new EU environmental rules on
global warming.
French specialty chemicals group Arkema said in a
statement that it complained to the EU regulator in April.
"Arkema will continue to fully collaborate to the
investigation which purpose of which is to clarify the legal
environement related to Honeywell & Dupont`s patents," it said.
Honeywell said its actions comply with the law.
"Honeywell is confident that our practices are consistent
with the law and that the Commission will conclude that we acted
in full compliance with European Union competition rules," said
Honeywell spokesman Peter Dalpe.
DuPont said it will cooperate with the
investigation, and is confident it will "conclude that actions
taken by DuPont complied with applicable laws."
Honeywell makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to
control systems for large buildings.
DuPont makes chemicals, genetically modified seeds and
several niche products, including Kevlar bulletproof fabric.
