BRIEF-Wingstop Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales increased 1.0%
Dec 17 Honeywell International Inc forecast lower-than-expected sales for 2014 and said it expects the macro environment next year to be similar to 2013.
The U.S. manufacturing conglomerate expects sales of $40.3 billion-$40.7 billion in 2014. Analysts on average expected revenue of $41.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales increased 1.0%
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for the board of Taubman Centers Inc, escalating its fight against the owner of U.S. and Asian shopping centers.
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp falls for major gold miners and other materials stocks on lower commodity prices as bets on a near-term U.S. interest rate hike boosted the U.S. dollar.