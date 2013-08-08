BERLIN Aug 8 A new climate-friendly refrigerant
used in air conditioned cars that Daimler claims
poses a danger to car occupants has been found to increase
safety risks, but not substantially enough to pose an outright
danger, according to German motor agency report.
Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA)
recommended in a report obtained by Reuters on Thursday further
examination of the refrigerant known as HFO-1234yf in order to
safely rule out potential problems.
The refrigerant is jointly produced by Honeywell and
DuPont and currently being phased in to meet a new
European Union directive governing A/C refrigerants in cars.