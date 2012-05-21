BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
May 21 Honeywell International Inc expects continued weak demand in Europe this year due to the ongoing debt crisis, Chief Executive David Cote said on Monday.
"Europe continues to be weak," Cote said at an investor conference. "There is a good chance that in Europe we wind up with something like a Japanese decade." (Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.