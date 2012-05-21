* Stands by full-year growth forecast
* Remains wary of large M&A, significant buybacks
(Adds quotes, details, paragraphs 3-6)
May 21 Honeywell International Inc
expects continued weak demand in Europe this year due to the
ongoing debt crisis, Chief Executive David Cote said on Monday.
"Europe continues to be weak," Cote said at an investor
conference. "There is a good chance that in Europe we wind up
with something like a Japanese decade."
He was referring to Japan's prolonged period of slow
economic growth, which followed the bursting of the Asian read
estate bubble in the early 1990s.
Construction spending -- which drives demand for the
company's building-control systems -- remains weak, Cote said,
while demand from the aerospace sector for Honeywell's cockpit
electronics and small engine remains strong.
Cote stood by the company's 2012 profit forecast, which it
raised in April and currently calls for earnings of $4.35 to
$4.55 per share.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer remains wary of
large-scale acquisitions or significant share buybacks, Cote
said, adding that the company aims to keep its share count
"constant."
Following the company's July $950 million sale of a unit
that made consumer auto parts including air filters and spark
plugs, Cote also said there was less need to sell off
significant parts of the Morris Township, New Jersey-based
company, which he has run for a decade.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Maureen Bavdek)