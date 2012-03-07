March 7 Honeywell International Inc held steady its 2012 sales financial forecast and said first-quarter earnings are going to be towards the top end of its previously predicted range.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday it now expects per-share profit of 96 cents to 98 cents for the first quarter. It had earlier set a range of 93 to 98 cents, and analysts have expected 98 cents.

The company, which makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to climate-control systems for large buildings, also kept steady its full-year forecast and its 2014 sales forecast, which calls for $41 billion to $45 billion.

The Morris Township, New Jersey-based company has said that strong demand for aircraft components would boost its fortunes this year, offsetting declining demand for automation systems used in large commercial buildings. (Reporting By Scott Malone)