(Adds executive comments, high-growth sale forecasts)

March 7 Honeywell International Inc said first-quarter earnings would be toward the top end of its previously expected range, and it reiterated its 2012 sales and earnings per share forecast.

Honeywell's sales in the United States this year are slightly above the 2 to 4 percent growth it had expected, and while its performance in China has been below expectations it is steadily improving, Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson told investors on Wednesday.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer now expects first quarter earnings per share of 96 cents to 98 cents. It had earlier forecast a range of 93 to 98 cents. Analysts expect 98 cents a share.

The company, which makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to climate-control systems for large buildings, maintained its 2012 full-year forecast and its 2014 sales forecast.

Honeywell has projected sales of $37.8 billion to $38.9 billion in 2012 and earnings per share of $4.25 to $4.50, which would represent growth of between 5 percent and 11 percent from 2011. It had projected sales of $41 billion to $45 billion for 2014. The company did not give a forecast for 2013.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings per share this year of $4.44 and sales of $38.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast "high-growth region" sales increasing to $8 billion this year and $10 billion in 2014, from $7.2 billion in 2011.

"China and India have been the principal engines of this growth story," said Shane Tedjarti, chief executive and president of high growth regions, adding that Honeywell sees Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey among its next top international opportunities.

The company, based in Morris Township, New Jersey, has said that strong demand for aircraft components would boost its fortunes this year, offsetting declining demand for automation systems used in large commercial buildings.

"Strategy stays consistent," focused on diverse products, businesses and geographies, Chief Executive Officer David Cote said in a Webcast of the company's investor conference.

"I like having a lot of bets in a lot of places, and we're not going to change that," said Cote, who has been at the company for a decade.

Cote said "we're in a great position with the portfolio we have today, so we can be very disciplined" about new mergers or purchases. "It's not that there's anything we have to have to grow." (additional reporting by Nick Zieminski) (Reporting By Lynn Adler and Scott Malone. Editing by Gunna Dickson and Carol Bishopric)