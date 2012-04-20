* Q1 EPS $1.04 vs 88 cents a year ago
April 20 Industrial conglomerate Honeywell
International Inc reported higher quarterly results and
raised its earnings forecast for the full year, saying growth in
U.S. and high-growth markets was more than offsetting softness
in Europe.
The company said its commercial aerospace and specialty
chemicals businesses drove first-quarter profit.
Its shares rose 3.9 percent to $60.25 in premarket trading
Friday.
Honeywell, whose products range from cockpit electronics to
control systems for large buildings, said first-quarter earnings
rose to $825 million, or $1.04 per share, from $708 million, or
88 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales increased 7 percent to $9.3 billion, above the $9.15
billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Honeywell raised its forecast for 2012 earnings from
continuing operations to a range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share
from $4.25 to $4.50.
"Honeywell had a terrific start to the year, highlighted by
higher-than-expected organic sales, 70 basis points of margin
expansion, and strong double-digit earnings growth," Honeywell
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Cote said in a
statement.
In a slide presentation before a conference call with
analysts, the company forecast second-quarter earnings from
continuing operations would rise 9 percent to 13 percent from a
year ago, to between $1.09 and $1.13 per share.
It also forecast a 4 percent to 6 percent increase in
second-quarter sales, to between $9.4 billion and $9.6 billion.
Last month, the Morris Township, New Jersey-based company
told analysts that it expected first-quarter profit of 96 to 98
cents a share.
At that time, Honeywell also projected full-year sales of
$37.8 billion to $38.9 billion. On Friday it revised that
forecast to a range of $38 billion and $38.6 billion.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by John Wallace)