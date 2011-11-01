Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
* Price represents 11.5 pct multiple on EBITDA
* Buying from Malaysia's Navis Capital Partners
Nov 1 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said it would pay $338 million to buy King's Safetywear Ltd, a maker of protective shoes for workers in factories, mines and other industrial environments.
The deal, disclosed on on Tuesday and expected to close early next year, will add a business with about $138 million in annual revenue to Honeywell's lineup of safety equipment for workers, which also includes helmets, gloves and respirators.
Honeywell said the purchase price represents a multiple of about 11.5 times King's estimated 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is buying King from Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners, which manages about $3 billion in equity capital. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.