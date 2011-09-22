Sept 22 Diversified manufacturer Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N) said on Thursday its third-quarter
earnings will likely be at the high end of its forecasted range
of 96 cents per share to $1.01 per share.
The maker of cockpit electronics, auto products and control
systems for buildings, also repeated its July forecast that
calls for 2011 proforma earnings of $3.85 a share to $4 a share
on sales of $36.1 billion to $36.7 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect Honeywell to earn $1.00 per
share in the third quarter and $3.97 a share for the year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Honeywell's reaffirmation of earnings targets comes as a
peer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), set a $16.5 cash deal to
buy Goodrich Corp GR.N to build critical mass in the
aerospace market. [ID:nS1E78L08B]
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)