By Lewis Krauskopf and Rohit T. K.

Dec 15 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it expected an overall benefit from the decline in oil prices even as it gave a 2015 sales forecast that slightly trailed Wall Street's target.

Low oil prices have pressured shares of some industrial manufacturers that supply to customers in the energy sector, and have weighed on Honeywell's PMT segment that sells various process technologies.

But Honeywell Chief Financial Officer Tom Szlosek said only a small portion of that unit sells to "upstream" exploration customers, the area where spending is in question, and the company's backlog is "holding up."

Importantly, he said, more of Honeywell's business is in the midstream or downstream area, including refiners, which are poised to gain should low prices boost demand. Further, low oil prices stand to reduce freight, utilities, and other operating expenses at the company, Szlosek said.

"Overall, while we continue to watch this closely, we see lower oil as good for the Honeywell portfolio," Szlosek told analysts on a conference call.

Honeywell, which in March said it was targeting $10 billion in acquisitions through 2018, has increased resources in its efforts to explore potential deals, Szlosek said.

The company, which also makes aircraft parts and climate control systems, projected sales in a range of $40.5 billion to $41.1 billion next year. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $41.92 billion for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an organic basis excluding acquisitions, the company expects sales to rise about 4 percent next year.

Honeywell, which derives more than half of its total revenue from outside the United States, said it was expecting global economic growth of 3.1 percent next year, up from 2.7 percent expected for 2014.

It projected earnings in a range of $5.95 to $6.15 per share for 2015, or growth of 8 percent to 12 percent. Analysts were looking for $6.11 per share.

The Morristown, New Jersey-based company backed its 2014 profit forecast. It cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to a range of $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion from $10.3 billion to $10.4 billion, due to its decision to fund incentive programs in its aerospace business in the quarter.

Honeywell's shares were off 0.3 percent at $95.63 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has risen about 5 percent this year.