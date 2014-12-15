(Adds comments from conference call, share price)
By Lewis Krauskopf and Rohit T. K.
Dec 15 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell
International Inc said on Monday it expected an overall
benefit from the decline in oil prices even as it gave a 2015
sales forecast that slightly trailed Wall Street's target.
Low oil prices have pressured shares of some industrial
manufacturers that supply to customers in the energy sector, and
have weighed on Honeywell's PMT segment that sells various
process technologies.
But Honeywell Chief Financial Officer Tom Szlosek said only
a small portion of that unit sells to "upstream" exploration
customers, the area where spending is in question, and the
company's backlog is "holding up."
Importantly, he said, more of Honeywell's business is in the
midstream or downstream area, including refiners, which are
poised to gain should low prices boost demand. Further, low oil
prices stand to reduce freight, utilities, and other operating
expenses at the company, Szlosek said.
"Overall, while we continue to watch this closely, we see
lower oil as good for the Honeywell portfolio," Szlosek told
analysts on a conference call.
Honeywell, which in March said it was targeting $10 billion
in acquisitions through 2018, has increased resources in its
efforts to explore potential deals, Szlosek said.
The company, which also makes aircraft parts and climate
control systems, projected sales in a range of $40.5 billion to
$41.1 billion next year. Analysts on average were expecting
revenue of $41.92 billion for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
On an organic basis excluding acquisitions, the company
expects sales to rise about 4 percent next year.
Honeywell, which derives more than half of its total revenue
from outside the United States, said it was expecting global
economic growth of 3.1 percent next year, up from 2.7 percent
expected for 2014.
It projected earnings in a range of $5.95 to $6.15 per share
for 2015, or growth of 8 percent to 12 percent. Analysts were
looking for $6.11 per share.
The Morristown, New Jersey-based company backed its 2014
profit forecast. It cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to a
range of $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion from $10.3 billion to
$10.4 billion, due to its decision to fund incentive programs in
its aerospace business in the quarter.
Honeywell's shares were off 0.3 percent at $95.63 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has risen
about 5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Siddharth Cavale and Meredith Mazzilli)