BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Aero parts supplier Honeywell International Inc lowered its 2016 sales and profit forecast, partly due to lower shipments in its aerospace division.
The company said it expects 2016 earnings per share of $6.60-$6.64, down from its previous forecast of $6.60-$6.70.
Honeywell's core organic sales are now expected to be down 1-2 percent for 2016, compared with a 1 percent decline it had estimated previously.
Honeywell said the revised forecast also reflects the separation of its former automation and control solutions business into two new reporting segments and impact of acquisitions and divestitures. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.