* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
April 17 Honeywell International Inc, which makes airplane cockpit parts and a host of other electronics and equipment, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 5 percent.
The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, or $1.30 per share, compared with $966 million, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales rose 4 percent to $9.68 billion.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.