Oct 17 Honeywell International Inc, a maker of aircraft cockpit parts and other electronic equipment, reported an 18 percent jump in third-quarter profit and raised the low end of its full-year forecast range for profit and revenue.

Honeywell said it now expected 2014 sales of $40.3 billion-$40.4 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $40.2 billion-$40.4 billion.

The company forecast earnings of at least $5.50 per share for the year, up from its previous projection of $5.45. It maintained the top end of the forecast range at $5.55 per share. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)