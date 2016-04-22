April 22 Honeywell International Inc posted a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its automation and climate control systems businesses.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.12 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3.4 percent to $9.52 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)