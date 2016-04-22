BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Honeywell International Inc posted a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its automation and climate control systems businesses.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.12 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 3.4 percent to $9.52 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.