Jan 23 Honeywell International Inc, a maker of cockpit electronics and climate control systems, reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit mainly due to a lower tax bill.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $956 million, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $947 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 1.1 percent to $10.27 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)