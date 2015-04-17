BRIEF-Core-Mark announces amendment of its credit facility
* Completed tenth amendment of its credit facility to increase size from $600 million to $750 million
April 17 Honeywell International Inc, a diversified U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in costs.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Expenses fell 7.5 percent.
Revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $9.21 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Audi supervisory board discussed searches on Weds -source (Adds detail on VW board meeting and background)