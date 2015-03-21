March 21 A tentative agreement has been reached
in a labor dispute at a Honeywell International Inc
uranium conversion plant in Illinois, potentially ending a work
stoppage that began last August, federal mediators said on
Saturday.
Production and maintenance employees at the Metropolis,
Illinois, plant who are members of United Steelworkers Local
7-669 have been locked out since Aug. 2 after a three-year
contract expired.
In a statement, the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation
Service (FMCS) said it asked the parties to return to the
bargaining table with federal mediation on Wednesday. "Working
under the auspices of FMCS mediators, the union and employer
reached a tentative agreement after many hours of intense
talks," the statement said.
The mediation service said the tentative agreement is
subject to ratification. It provided no details on the
agreement.
Honeywell's Metropolis plant is the only U.S. facility that
converts uranium oxide into to uranium hexafluoride, which is
then enriched to be used as fuel in nuclear power plants.
"We are extremely pleased that we were able to help the
union and employer overcome their differences in these
challenging and complex negotiations," Allison Beck, FMCS acting
director, said in the statement.
"Representatives from both sides were willing to put in the
long hours that were required, and ultimately they were
successful in reaching a mutually acceptable agreement," Beck
said.
(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by David
Gregorio)