Sept 14 Honeywell International Inc has experienced weaker-than-expected order rates in Europe and China over the past few months, offset by stronger-than-expected orders in the United States, a top executive said on Friday.

"Europe has been a slugfest, it's been a real challenge for us on the short-cycle side," said Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson, referring to products such as chemicals that are ordered shortly before they are needed. "The U.S. has been relatively stronger."