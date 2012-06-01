June 1 Honeywell International Inc has
seen better-than-expected demand in the United States in the
past two months, but is also starting to feel a pinch from
Europe's economic turmoil, a top executive said on Friday.
"The U.S. ... has really been terrific, and across the board
really better than we expected," said Dave Anderson, chief
financial officer of the diversified U.S. manufacturer. In
Europe, however, the picture is quite different, he cautioned:
"We're seeing the challenges now in terms of the commercial
impact of the stresses showing up in our numbers."
The company, which makes products ranging from automation
systems for big buildings to automotive turbochargers, has seen
Chinese demand start to improve in the first part of the second
quarter.
"We've seen some pickup ... a modest improvement, but not
something that you would say is back to normal growth," Anderson
said.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)