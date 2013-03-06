March 6 Honeywell International Inc confirmed its 2013 financial targets, which call for profit to grow by 6 percent to 11 percent, ahead of a meeting with investors on Wednesday.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer looks for earnings to reach $4.75 to $4.95 per share for the year, with sales up 4 percent to 5 percent to a range of $39 billion to $39.5 billion.

Analysts, on average, look for full-year profit of $4.94 per share on sales of $39.36 billion.