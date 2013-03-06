BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Honeywell International Inc confirmed its 2013 financial targets, which call for profit to grow by 6 percent to 11 percent, ahead of a meeting with investors on Wednesday.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer looks for earnings to reach $4.75 to $4.95 per share for the year, with sales up 4 percent to 5 percent to a range of $39 billion to $39.5 billion.
Analysts, on average, look for full-year profit of $4.94 per share on sales of $39.36 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1