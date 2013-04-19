Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 19 Honeywell International Inc reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher margins.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $966 million, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter ended March, from $823 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Sales were flat at $9.33 billion.
Honeywell products include cockpit electronics, systems to manage security of large buildings and turbochargers.
